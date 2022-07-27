MLB Trade Rumors: Cardinals’ Juan Soto Talks Intensify; The Yankees are looking at Frankie Montas and Luis Castillo

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is less than a week away, and all eyes are on it nationals wunderkind Juan Soto. Cardinals are seen in the leadAlthough More than a handful of clubs have the pieces and motivation to make the deal. Here are Wednesday’s trade deadline rumors as we wait for the latest Soto developments.

Corman, Corbin in Soto trade?

cardinals, Identified as the favorite to land by CBS Sports Nationals outfielder Juan Soto has “stepped up” his efforts to make a deal. According to Jeff Jones Belleville News-Democrat.

Jones reports that the Cardinals’ latest offer includes second baseman Nolan Gorman and Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin. CBS Sports reported last week Corbin was expected to be included in any potential deal to balance the trade and clear the books for the Nationals’ next franchise. As we explained later:

Adding Corbin to Soto is a way for the Nationals to get a better deal, but not in the typical “other team will add more to their side later” sense. Conversely, Corbin has been a very low replacement-level pitcher over his last 50 starts, accumulating a 5.84 ERA (68 ERA+) and a 2.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He is owed an additional $60 million over the next two seasons. Dropping that commitment would be a win-win, and would help even the scales when looking at the aforementioned cold, dollars-based framework.

Gorman, 22, is batting .223/.299/.411 (103 OPS+) in his first 194 plate appearances.

Yankees Interested in top senior starters

Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana is in the midst of a career comeback. PiratesAttracting trade interest from various contenders including the Yankees and White socks, According to Robert Murray.

Coincidentally, Quintana was a member of the Yankees and White Sox organizations. He never pitched for New York’s big-league club, but he spent parts of six seasons in the White Sox’s rotation.

Quintana has started 19 games this season and has amassed a 3.70 ERA (114 ERA+) and a 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio in those contests. He is a free agent at the end of the year.

The Yankees are also interested in the top two starters on the market, Frankie Montas and Luis Castillo. According to Jon Heyman. However, no deal seems close.

Cheaters Looking at Cooper

The Dodgers are interested Marlins First baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper, According to Jon Heyman. Heyman suggests the Dodgers might wait to see what happens with Soto before moving on to other potential targets.

Cooper, for his part, was highlighted by CBS Sports as one of the top 30 trade candidates of the summer. Here’s what we wrote at the time:

It’s unclear whether the Marlins would entertain moving Cooper, but he’s a popular ask because of a rock-solid offensive skill set. He hits the ball hard and at an optimal angle; He smokes fastballs and has a league-average whiff rate; He has not shown platoon splits to date; And so on. Of course, you don’t have to know any of it to realize he’s good with a stick; All you have to do is look at his .292/.370/.472 slash line during the pandemic. Cooper won’t be a free agent until after next season, but if the Marlins feel strongly about their chances — making the playoffs in two years and/or retaining him beyond that — they could at least ask. What other teams would be willing to part with.

Astros In Contreras

The Astros, who have gotten little production from their backstop this season, are among the curious teams Cubs Catcher Willson Contreras, By ESPN’s Jeff Basson. Contreras, an impending free agent, is batting .258/.373/.470 (136 OPS+) with 14 home runs and 21 extra-base hits in his first 82 games this season.

The Astros currently rely on Martin Maldonado and Corey Lee to hold down the catching position. Neither produced much offense; The same goes for Jason Castro, who doesn’t appear to be recovering quickly from a knee injury.