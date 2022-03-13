MLB free agency rumors: Live updates as baseball’s hot stove reignites following end of lockout

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players’ Association reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday afternoon. The owner-imposed lockout came to an end, some 99 days after it began. It was the second longest work stoppage in baseball history, behind only the 1994-95 players’ strike (232 days). The end of the lockout means the return of the business of baseball, and that means that trades and free-agent signings can be made once again. Yes, it is hot stove season again, and we are seeing another flurry of moves before spring training game action gets underway.

Prior to the lockout, seven of CBS Sports’ top 10 free agents had signed with teams. That leaves shortstop Carlos Correa, third baseman Kris Bryant, and first baseman Freddie Freeman as the top names remaining. Others worth monitoring include outfielder Seiya Suzuki (who is joining MLB from Japan’s NPB) and closer Kenley Jansen.

Those names all remain on the open market, but things started to move Friday. Here are the notable moves made since the lockout was lifted Thursday evening.

Notable free-agent deals

The next big fish to come off the board could be Freeman, who is said to be in talks with the Dodgers. To help you keep track of the latest in the world of MLB’s transactions, CBS Sports will provide live updates and analysis. Follow along below.