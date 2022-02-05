Mitt Romney among establishment Republicans critizing RNC over censure of Cheney and Kinzinger

The criticism underlines the ongoing intra-party feud between loyalists to former President Donald Trump and some elements of the Republican establishment that continue to push back against his de facto leadership of the party.
“Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost,” Romney said in a tweet.
Both have remained unrepentant in their criticism of Trump.
“If the price of being willing to tell the truth and get to the bottom of what happened on January 6, and make sure that those who are responsible are held accountable is a censure, then I am absolutely going to continue to stand up for what? I knew it was right, “Cheney told CNN this week. “And I think that is a sad day for the party of Lincoln that’s where we are.”