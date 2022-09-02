Microsoft confirms new Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family plan and pricing

After a The leak was discovered At the end of the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family branding weekend, Microsoft has gone official with its new program revealed its price In Ireland and Colombia. The new subscription will allow Xbox Game Pass members to share up to four friends or family members for €21.99 per month in Ireland and COP 49,900 in Colombia.

Microsoft isn’t restricting this new Game Pass program to family members, and the only restriction is that people added to the Friends and Family program must be from the same country. Microsoft is currently testing this new Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan in Ireland and Colombia, priced at €21.99 per month instead of the usual €12.99 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It costs less than €5 per person per month to share regular Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits.

“We are currently implementing this program in Colombia and the Republic of Ireland. Future countries/regions may be added in the coming months,” says Microsoft in the FAQ. Microsoft hasn’t announced pricing for Europe, the UK, or the US yet, but it will be around $25 per month for Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family in the US.

Switching to a plan means adjusting the time remaining on your previous plan, and moving to the Microsoft Friends and Family plan:

30 days Xbox Game Pass Ultimate = 18 days Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family

30 Days Xbox Game Pass (Console) = 12 Days Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family

30 days PC Game Pass = 12 days Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family

30 days of Xbox Live Gold = 12 days of Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family

30 days of EA Play = 6 days of Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family

Microsoft currently offers Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass for $9.99 per month. Neither subscription includes online multiplayer capabilities, but you can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $14.99 and that unlocks Game Pass for console, PC, EA Play access, and Xbox Live Gold online multiplayer.

Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family includes the same Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits for up to four other friends or family members. That’s five people in total, and it also includes access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Live, and the PC Game Pass versions of the games.