Miami Plane Crash – Live: Plane 126 Plane Crash Lands at International Airport, Video of Passengers Fleeing

Air emergency at Miami International Airport

The plane, carrying 126 people, caught fire when it crashed into its landing gear runway, according to officials.

Miami-Date Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said the tragic incident happened when a Red Air plane arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Authorities said three people were hospitalized with minor injuries. The remaining passengers were taken by bus from the crash site to the terminal.

The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo at 5.30pm when the incident happened.

The plane came to a stop near the lawn on the side of the runway.

Airport officials said some flights were delayed due to the fire.