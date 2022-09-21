Mega ‘GTA 6’ League has flooded the internet with gameplay footage and screenshots

Which could be the biggest one game Bombs of all time, Rockstar Games coming up GTA 6 A massive leak has surfaced, revealing footage of early stages of release and loads of unfinished games. While this new leak seems to confirm some of the previously rumored elements, it undercuts all the surprises the developers had in store for players. Grand Theft Auto 6 One of the most exciting and talked about Video games On the planet, speculations about the plot, characters and release date have been brewing long before its existence. Confident.

related to: Grand Theft Auto VI’ has been confirmed by Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games The whole project has been very secretive and until recently we didn’t know or see anything about the game, but now that has completely changed, thanks to more than 90 videos and screenshots. GTA Forums. Recently, a user named ‘tepotuberhacker’ uploaded a lot GTA 6 The footage for the forum, they argued, was an experimental build Grand Theft Auto 6, runs with”GTA 5 And 6 Source Code and Assets”.

Leaked screenshots and video footage have already taken over YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and other social media forums, and join some earlier information from the past. GTA 6 leaks, the game has multiple playable characters, etc. Including a female protagonistAnd a place like Miami Sub city. Bloomberg Correspondent Jason Schreyer confirmed the authenticity of the leaked clips and photos, to say“Not much doubt, but I confirmed that this weekend was huge with Rockstar resources. Grand Theft Auto VI The leak is indeed real. The scenes are preliminary and unfinished, of course. It was one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games.

Although several sources claim the videos are authentic, the internet is divided over the authenticity of the clips. However, the real confirmation came a few days later when Rockstar Games officially took to Twitter to express its disappointment.

“Recently we experienced a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development scenarios for the next phase. Grand Theft Auto,” Rockstar Games confirmed on Twitter. “At this time, we do not expect any disruption to our live sports services and will not have any long-term effect on the development of our existing programs.”

“We are very disappointed to share any details of our next game with you in this way. Next is our job Grand Theft Auto The game will continue as planned and we are always committed to provide our players with an experience that will exceed your expectations, we will update everyone soon and of course, we will introduce this next game to you properly. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support during this situation.

In one Leaked videos, we see a female character named Lucia robbing a restaurant and taking NPCs captive. Since these scenes are taken from early in the game, you’ll see a lot of quotable text such as ‘It’s time for the police to be sent in’ and dialogue text such as “Jason: GENERIC_CURSE_TO_SELF”. In another video, we see a playable character on a “Vice City Metro” train, which appears to verify information that the game will take place in a fictional representation of Miami. There is another clip Poolside conversation “Oh, he’s dead, isn’t he? Like there is a country called Finland.” Other clips reveal Vice City running away from the police and playing a shootout.

Take-Two Interactive has already started filing a lot of takedown requests GTA 6 Videos uploaded to YouTube, many of which now read, “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Take-Two Interactive.” However, there are still some online.

All the leaked videos and images are clearly from the alpha build of the game and it looks like an unfinished development build used by the developers to test some aspects of the game. We have no idea or confirmation of how old this footage is or how far into development Rockstar is. GTA 6 It might not come out until late 2024 or early 2025. However, these newly leaked videos and screenshots confirm various information surrounding the game’s location and characters.

Did you like the story in Grand Theft VI? Check out some of our latest GTA 6 coverage: