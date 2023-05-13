May 13, 2023 Russia-Ukraine news

4:10 pm ET, May 13, 2023

It is midnight in Kiev. Here’s what you need to know



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Arrived in Rome On Saturday, he met his Italian counterpart, the Prime Minister of Italy and Pope Francis.

If you’re getting caught now, here’s what you need to know:

When Italian media later asked about the much-anticipated counterattack against Russian troops, Zelensky said:

“We hope for success and hope that the first important steps will be taken soon.”

Luhansk explosions. Saturday morning in the eastern suburbs An explosion was heard Saturday morning in the eastern suburbs Luhansk , which is occupied by Russian forces and is a significant center for the invasion of Moscow, one day the city was hit by two missiles. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the explosion occurred in the village of Ubilini at around 10 a.m. local time.

