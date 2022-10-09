Max Verstappen won his second F1 championship at the Japanese Grand Prix

Maybe one year Max Verstappen will win the Formula One championship in casual, uncontroversial fashion. It wasn’t that year. Verstappen repeated as the sport’s champion on Sunday morning in what was expected to be the most anticipated result of his season and, like last year’s first championship, he was awarded the title in unprecedented and odd circumstances after the conclusion of the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

The Red Bull driver was declared the winner of the rain-shortened race amid confusion over the rules for awarding points in rain. The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, the sport’s governing body, determined that teams could be awarded full points rather than the partial points they had hoped for as the race restarted after a two-hour delay, although it was eventually reduced. This gave Verstappen a 113-point lead with 112 points from the final four races.

Verstappen was given an assist in securing the title when his rival Charles Leclerc was found to have cut the final corner under pressure from Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez. Leclerc was handed a five-second time penalty which dropped him to third.

The FIA’s final decision was delayed, with Verstappen, winning his 12th race of the season, originally hoping to retain the championship until next weekend’s race in Austin. “The championship obviously didn’t come this time,” he said. According to the Associated PressI apologize to the crowd on the public address system.

His skepticism continued even as his crew embraced him, with drivers expecting only partial points for the race. "Once I crossed the line: 'It was a fantastic race, good points again, but I'm not world champion yet,'" he said later.

Verstappen started from pole in the pouring rain, but the race was quickly halted by a crash involving the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz. The cars were running behind the safety car before the recovery vehicle was released onto the track. Drivers questioned why the rescue vehicle derailed and became so slippery An FIA investigation will be conducted, he said matter. Two hours later, the race resumed, but only 28 of the 53 laps were completed, with Verstappen leading all the way.

However, Verstappen was one of the last to realize he had won the title, and despite winning the championship, he “repeatedly asked if I had it or not. [wrapped up the title]?” during another post-race interview, According to CNN. “I hear different things.”

With confirmation, he sat in front of a “World Champion” banner, his second championship to crown a dominant season that marked a turning point in the sport. With one more win, the 25-year-old Dutch driver would equal the single-season record set by Michael Schumacher in 2004 and equaled by Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

Last December, Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the championship in even more chaotic and controversial circumstances, denying him a record eighth title by overtaking Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. During that 2021 season finaleRace Director Conclusions by Michael Masi Following a late safety car period, plans were made to restart the race with one lap remaining, but he partially ignored FIA regulations in making them. This allowed Verstappen to pass Hamilton on the final lap of the race, drawing confusion and anger from Hamilton's Mercedes team and many spectators.

An FIA investigation later found that “human error” was a factor in the controversial decision, but the results of the race and Verstappen’s first championship were “valid”. Masi has left the FIA Last summer.

“It’s crazy, very mixed feelings.” Verstappen said Sunday during an on-stage interview. “Winning the championship, what a year we had. It’s incredible! I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success and the entire team is doing well. Not only that, but every year our work with Honda continues to improve, it’s especially emotional here. I’m very proud that we were able to do it here.