Marvel’s Spider-Man remastered releases in August, Miles Morals This Fall

During Sony’s new state of play, the next PlayStation exclusions were confirmed to run on the system: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The State of the Play presentation showed the trailer for Spider-Man Remastered – confirming its August 12 release date. PlayStation Blog Miles Morales is confirmed to be coming to PC in the fall. Spider-Man follows the remastered Spider-Man while defending New York City from Electro, Rhino, Mr. Negative and more. The State of Play trailer confirms that the PC version of the game will have three downloadable episodes: Silver Lining, Turf Wars and The City That Never Sleeps.

Marvel’s Spider-Man was first launched on the PlayStation 4 in September 2018. The redesigned version was compiled into the final version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, launched with the PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was announced during the PlayStation Showcase on September 2, 2021, in which Peter Parker and Miles Morales fight crime. Venom, the most famous enemy of Spider-Man, has been teased as being part of the sequel in some form.