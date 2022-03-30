Mariupol devastated after Russian bombardment

Fresh images of Mariupol underscore the devastation in the strategically important port city in southeastern Ukraine after weeks of Russian military bombardment.
The big picture: Officials say thousands of people remain trapped in the besieged city, with food, water and medicine in short supply. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has said “Some of the most egregious accounts of what could constitute war crimes” by Putin’s forces “have emanated from Mariupol.”
Go deeper … Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine
Editor’s note: This article has been updated with more images.