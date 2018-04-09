Pure Grenada Welcomes World Arc Rally 2018

Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean was delighted to welcome the final 14 yachts in the World ARC Atlantic Rally for Cruisers Round the World race 2017-2018.

World ARC is a round-the-world adventure taking place over 15 months and covering 26,000 nautical miles.The event features a mix of cruising and exploring the world.

Forty-five participants in this year’s event represented several countries including the US, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Latvia and Sweden.

The Grenada Tourism Authority worked closely with Camper & Nicholson Port Louis Marina, Westerhall Estate Ltd., Digicel, the Marine and Yachting Association of Grenada (MAYAG) and other private & public sector partners to host and provide a memorable experience for visiting families and crew members ending their 15-month journey.









MAYAG hosted a welcome reception at the Grenada Yacht Club on March 16 and the Awards Dinner was celebrated at Port Louis Marina on March 20.

All the winning teams spoke glowingly about Grenada, impressed by the destination’s beauty, safety and the friendliness of the people.

While on island they enjoyed island tours visiting historic forts, beaches, the Grand Etang Rain Forest, rum distilleries & chocolate factories.

GTA’s Manager of Nautical Development, Nikoyan Roberts was enthusiastic about World ARC 2018 and stated, “Great teamwork with the organisers from World Cruising Club made it a pleasure to host this global yachting event in Grenada.

“We look forward to hosting next year’s World ARC with an estimated 26 yachts carded to arrive in 2019”, she remarked.