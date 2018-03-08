McQueen slapped with Non-Capital Murder Charge

A 53-year-old Security Officer of Grand Anse Valley is facing an indictable charge of Non-Capital Murder after allegedly causing the December 30, 2017 death of 84-year-old Franklin St. Paul.

The charge against Michael Mc Queen arose out of an altercation that occurred on October 15, 2017, during which it is alleged that he assaulted St. Paul on his property at Greystones in Belmont, St. George.

McQueen was allegedly allowed to reside at the property owned by the businessman who is a brother of retired High Court Judge, Justice Lyle St. Paul.

THE NEW TODAY understand that Franklyn St. Paul sustained blunt force trauma to his forehead and face after being struck and was admitted at the St. George’s General Hospital.

Initially, the police slapped a charge of wounding on Mc Queen but it has since been upgraded following the death of his victim.

It is also understood that the elderly man was treated at the hospital and discharged.

St. Paul was discharged and subsequently readmitted to the hospital where he died days later as a result of the severe head injuries sustained.

His death led to a full investigation into the October 15 incident at Greystones, which resulted in Mc Queen being re-arrested and charged on Monday with Non-Capital murder.

Represented by Attorney-at-Law, Sherrine Francis-Hackett, the murder accused appeared before Chief Magistrate, Her Honour Tamara Gill on Tuesday where the indictable charge was read out to him.

The Prosecution team is led by Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Christopher Nelson, QC.

The Magistrate’s Court is not permitted to grant bail for murder charges but McQueen’s attorney can apply for bail at the level of the High Court.

The accused has been remanded to the Richmond Hill Prison until his next court appearance on March 19.