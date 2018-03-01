Springs woman on Money Laundering charges

A 22-year-old resident of Springs, St. George has been charged with the indictable offence of Stealing by Reason of Employment and Money Laundering the sum of $90,000.00 from her employer, Andre Patterson of Westerhall, St. David.

Shenel Fortune made her first court appearance before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill at the St. George’s No.1 Magistrate’s Court on St. John Street, St. George’s on February 15.

Fortune who was represented in the court by Attorney-at-Law, Peter David was granted bail in sum of $75,000 with one surety on the conditions that she surrenders all travel documents and report to the Central Police Station every Monday between the hours of 6.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m.

THE NEW TODAY understands that $96,934.20 was embezzled by Fortune between the period April 1, 2017 and January 26, 2018.

The accused is expected to make her second court appearance on May 15.