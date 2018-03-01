Republic Bank support UWI Open – Campus Students

“Higher learning not only benefits the student as individual, but Grenada as whole”, said Republic Bank’s Manager – Head Office, Mc Kie Griffith, as he addressed awardees of the Republic Bank Bursary Programme on February 14.

His remarks were made at a brief presentation ceremony held at the Bank’s Melville Street Branch.

Griffith reminded the students that “each is a key pillar towards national development” and encouraged them: “Do your best. Someone will recognise it someday.”

The Republic Bank Bursary Programme provides financial assistance to Grenadian nationals pursuing studies through the UWI – Open Campus.

For this semester, fifteen (15) students were awarded a total of twenty (20) bursaries, in the amount of $19,440.00 (Nineteen Thousand, Four Hundred & Forty Dollars); bringing the total disbursement for this academic year 2017/2018, to $ 39,746.00.

Each year, the Bank allocates $40,000.00, to this programme; which is a supplement to its Scholarship programme, offered to one student, to pursue full-time studies at any of the UWI campuses, at a maximum sum of $20,000.00, annually.

Both Bursaries and Scholarship are awarded based on academic qualifications and financial need.

Seven (7) areas of study are covered under the programmes: Business Management/Management Studies, Information Technology, Economics, Marketing, Finance, Accounting and, Human Resource Management.

For over two decades, Republic Bank has contributed steadfastly to nation building, through various educational programmes, all geared toward higher learning and self-development.