Three big winners at Country Cold

Country Cold Store has handed over the prizes won by persons in its 2017 Christmas Promotions.

During the month of December, customers were given the opportunity to win lots of prizes in its “Peel and Win” promotion which has been running for the past 7 years.

The first prize winner was Richie Samuel of Rambo Grocery & Bar in Paraclete who got a 16 cu ft Freezer while the second place winner was Paul Benjamin of Gouyave in St. John’s 11cu Ft freezer).









Alicia Peters of Loretto in St. John’s won the third prize – EC$500.00 worth of product – dry or frozen from Country Cold Store.

The draw for prizes took place at the Country Cold Store Mini Mart on January 5 and the official presentation and handover was done on January 9.

Speaking at the presentation, General Manager of the Company, Cisley Gabriel expressed appreciation to all their customers over the years and assured them that the high-quality products and services offered by the company over the years will not be compromised.

Country Cold Store, a family owned and operated business located in the parish of St. David’s, was founded in 1969 by James Lewis.

It prides itself as the leading importer and wholesale distributor of frozen meats in Grenada.