Spice recognises outstanding staff performance

Spice Island Beach Resort has again rewarded its stars for their consistent excellent performance.

The resort held its 2017 Annual Staff Awards function on Monday with a number of its employees receiving recognition and high praise for their outstanding performance over the years and throughout 2017 in particular.

“The accolades we receive year after year from our guests and industry partners are as a direct result of the loyalty, dedication and hard work of my staff who are really my extended family,” said Sir Royston.

“No company could ask for a more committed team and as an employer of over 230 Grenadians, I am proud of what we have been able to achieve together,” he added.

The top spot went to a member of the culinary team, Employee of the Year Nathalie Stafford, with Andy Andrew of the Maintenance department as runner-up.

The resort’s Janissa’s Spa Supervisor Jomel Dumont received the Supervisor of the Year award.









The Chairman’s Awards went to Head Chef Jesson Church, Food & Beverage Manager Fabian Mitchell, Front Office Manager Hermian Griffith and Senior Sous Chef Brenda Joseph.

Donnette McQueen received the Middle Management Award.

Each department honoured its top employee where Curlyn Campbell, Dale Charles, Marshanna Frank, Devon Frederick, Abby Samuel and Godfrey Pierre were recognised for their consistent outstanding performances in their individual departments.

The resort also acknowledged the impact of its employees on its guests, based on the number of times guests mentioned their names on their feedback cards upon departure.

Shawna Williams was awarded the Guest Services Champion of the Year for having stood out the most in the opinion of guests with Michael Charles as the runner-up.

Other employees who were shown appreciation for their outstanding pleasant interaction with guests and their colleagues were Leroy Thomas, Beverly Henry-Smith, Kera Calliste, Dwight Frank and Kenroy Lewis.

Special recognition awards went to Malon Richards, Atwell Redhead, Andre Victor and Theodel Duncan.

The event saw the distribution of awards valued in total of over EC$45,000.00 including cash prizes, accommodation and vacation prizes at resorts both in Grenada and overseas, including stays at the luxury Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne in Miami along with other resorts in the region, smartphones and numerous gift certificates, was well received by all employees.