Police Seize $600, 000 in Drugs

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is investigating the discovery of 289 pounds of compressed marijuana, in what has been dubbed as the first major drug haul for 2018.

Information reaching THE NEW TODAY is that Officers attached to the Drug Squad discovered the illegal substance last week Friday hidden in some bushes on the property of the Bel Air Plantation Resort in Corinth, St. David.

The abandoned hotel has not been in operation since its destruction by Hurricane Ivan in September 2004.









According to an informed source, the police officers were able to make the discovery, with assistance from the security personnel stationed on the compound which is overlooking a secluded beach.

This newspaper understands that approximately 10 bags containing the illegal substance, along with a grey and blue, with red stripe fishing vessel, which was found anchored on the secluded bay and a white Subaru station wagon, registration number PG912, were confiscated and taken to the St. David’s Police Station.

The drugs carry an estimated street value of EC$654, 296.

Up until press time on Wednesday, there was no information on whether any arrests have been made by the police in connection with the discovery of the drugs.