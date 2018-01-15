Steele’s Auto Supplies Co. Ltd. launches Jeep brand

The Jeep brand of vehicle is the newest addition to the fleet of vehicles run by the family-owned Steele’s Auto Supplies Co. Ltd., which will celebrate 49 years in the vehicle dealership business this year.

The company opened for the first time in February 17, 1969 under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Derick Steele with the Toyota brand of vehicles and later expanded with the Suzuki and Kia brands.

Steele’s Auto introduced to the public last week Thursday, the 2017 models of the multiple-award winning luxury SUV, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Ltd., the Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport and the Jeep Wrangler Sahara Version.

The vehicles come equipped with a wide range of modern features and specs including premium leather seats and seating capacity for 5 persons, V6 cylinders, four-wheel drive, remote anti-theft alarm along with some noticeable differences.

The event was attended by Jeremy Hart, the Barbados-based Regional Sales and Marketing Manager for Chrysler Franchise with the Inter-Americana Trading Corporation which is the regional distributor for the Chrysler franchise.

According to Hart, the Jeep “has evolved into a brand that identifies with you as a lifestyle brand and grown into one of the most recognised around the world”.









“It’s a product that has always been innovative…it’s one brand that has always maintained an identity over the course of its life and what’s significant about it for us in the Caribbean is that we have a lot of different markets”, he said.

“…We have a lot of people that identify with it as a brand, (whether it be) with their lifestyle, adventure, freedom – you know we have beaches, mountains, rivers and is a brand that speaks to it because there is no other product like it on the global market,” he added.

The General Manager of Steele’s Auto Supplies Co. Ltd., Jonathan Steele who is the son of the founder, Derick Steele said that over the years the management has “been looking at the market… and we have been … wanting to bring another brand that would really open the eyes of many Grenadians so that when they purchase it (the vehicle), they would feel very proud…”.

According to Steele, it is the hope of the local company that those who buy the vehicles “would feel like they have spent their money on something that they would enjoy driving every day and also that would give them some kind of identity with their vehicle”.

Jonathan, who is the younger brother of Health Minister Nickolas Steele, told THE NEW TODAY that because of Jeep’s legendary history, “we believe that Jeep brand would really make a statement coming to Grenada.

“…It is kind of nice to have a vehicle that you can actually talk to your friends about and say look, this is the history of my vehicle especially the Wrangler, which has three-quarter of a century of history behind it, where it came from, how it grew, what it represented when it was first built and also what it led towards”, he said.

The Grand Cherokee Overland is going for a price tag of $258, 000, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Ltd., at $227, 000, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport selling ($200, 000) and the Jeep Wrangler Sahara Version, which is selling for $215, 000.