Local winner in Campari Trinidad carnival promotion

Cherrelle Bain is the Grenada winner of the Campari promotional campaign – Win a Trip to Trinidad Carnival 2018.

The campaign, which ended on December 15, will see winners from six Caribbean territories jetting off to Trinidad for Carnival 2018 with all expenses paid for by the brand.

Cherrelle joins other winners from Bahamas, St Lucia, Belize and Trinidad & Tobago who will make up the Campari contingent for carnival activities in Trinidad & Tobago Distributed by Brydens & Minors in Grenada, Campari consumers entered the promotion for the chance to receive the Campari Carnival experience, two Tribe Rogue costumes, airfare to Trinidad, accommodation and spending money for duration of stay.

By purchasing a 200ml bottle of Campari, texting the code provided or entering the code via Campari's mobile app, consumers feverishly entered for the opportunity of a lifetime.









“We are ecstatic that we could have engaged our consumers with a platform of such cultural importance as Campari. Campari will be delivering the ultimate carnival experience to our consumers in 2018 across the region, and this promotion was just the start”, said Timothy Peters, Marketing Manager, Campari Grenada.

“Not only will Miss Bain and a friend be enjoying the Tribe Rogue Road March, but they will also have access to lead-up events that Campari will be activating at”, he added.

In addition to the promotional campaign, the brand engaged Jamaican sensation, Shenseea and Trinidad’s ‘the Viking’ Bunji Garlin as influencers who have each performed at Campari-led showcases across the region in countries such as Bahamas and St. Lucia.

The 2018 Trinidad Carnival season culminates with Carnival Monday on February 12 and Carnival Tuesday on February 13.