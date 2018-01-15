DPP Nelson continues PI hearing against Insp. Clev Antoine

The highly anticipated court matter into allegations of sexual assault against suspended Inspector of Police, Clevroy Antoine, which commenced prior to the Christmas holiday, at the No. 2 Magistrate’s Court in St. George’s, will continue on January 19, 2018.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the complainant, Grenadian-born Canadian citizen, Eleanor Peterkin-Walters was the only witness called upon to give evidence, when the closed-door matter commenced on December 20, before presiding Magistrate Tahira Gellineau.

The 55-year-old middle rank officer, who has served the RGPF in various capacities for more than 30 years, is being prosecuted on two summary charges of sexual assault brought against him in August 2016, by Peterkin-Walters, who was at the time vacationing on the island.

Antoine, who is currently on $8, 000 bail, had previously entered a not guilty plea to the offences, allegedly committed on August 16, 2017.









He is represented by Attorneys-at-law, Dr. Francis Alexis, QC and Ruggles Feguson.

INSP. Antoine was accompanied in court by his wife and daughter.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the Prosecution, which is being led by Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Christopher Nelson, intends to call at least three more witnesses to give evidence against the police officer.

Peterkin-Walters, who retained the services of experienced Queens Counsel, Celia Clyne-Edwards to assist her, claimed that Insp. Antoine sexually assaulted her when she visited the South St. George Police Station to file a child abuse complaint against someone.