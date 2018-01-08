Walk for the Cure Funds to Grenada Cancer

Media, Sponsors and CIBC FirstCaribbean Team Members, gathered together for the culmination of the Walk for the Cure Initiative for 2017.

The short ceremony was opened by Joanna Marryshow, the bank’s Administrative Assistant, Human Resources and also the leading organiser for initiatives relative to raising awareness and funds for Walk For The Cure.

In her opening comments, she reminded all present of the positive actions everyone can take in terms of cancer prevention, with respect to making healthy lifestyle choices, with particular emphasis on the part that both smoking and alcohol consumption may play in incidences of cancer.

In his address, the local CIBC Country Manager, Nigel Ollivierre, stated: “We at CIBC FirstCaribbean, have made a conscious decision to establish the Walk for the Cure as a stand-alone initiative, as we believe there can never be enough emphasis placed upon cancer awareness.

“Each initiative raised or organised places renewed attention on the subject matter. This year we were particularly pleased to welcome the support of the Ministry of Health, represented by Dr. Sonia Nixon a leading expert in substance abuse in Grenada, which has also proven to have links to incidences of cancer.”









Ollivierre extended an invitation to Dr. Nixon, along with Dr McBarnette, President of the Grenada Cancer Society and Rev. Osbert James, Secretary of Grenada Cancer Society and all sponsoring companies, to attend an open forum meeting to discuss their ideas and recommendations for future fundraising events surrounding Walk for the Cure, including the walk itself.

In receiving the $41,000.00 raised by the Walk, Dr. McBarnette reminded the audience that cancer has been the leading cause of death in Grenada for the last 10 years.

“We are sincerely grateful for the efforts of the bank and all persons involved with the Walk for the Cure, in providing this much-needed donation. Apart from the obvious physical and emotional elements, the harsh reality is that the financial implications for cancer sufferers and their families are extremely challenging, fighting cancer requires funds”, he said.Dr. McBarnette also used the opportunity to remind attendees of the importance of living healthier lifestyles and increasing their personal awareness of cancer and its multiple causes.

CIBC FirstCaribbean wishes to thank all sponsors involved with the initiative and hopes to welcome them and others back for 2018 and beyond.

Sponsors included FLOW, Country Cold Store, Jonas Browne & Hubbard (Grenada) Ltd, National Lotteries Authority, Sandals, Sol EC Ltd, Southern Electrical Company Ltd, Andall & Associates Inc, Duty Free Holdings Grenada Ltd, and GRENLEC.

Others are Body Image Health Club, Pan American Life Insurance, Spice Isle Fish House Group, St. Augustine Medical Services, Geo F Huggins & Co. Ltd, Grensure Fire & General Insurances, Leslie’s Agency, Modern Photo Studio, Going Places Travel, GCNA, TATA Consultancy Services, and Visa.