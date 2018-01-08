Guardian General donates close to Half a Million

Guardian General Insurance (OECS) Ltd. has donated annually to care institutions since 1998 to a cumulative sum of almost half a million dollars.

Nearly, one year to the date, OECS has once again exercised its corporate social responsibility mandate, by welcoming back members of the 11 care institutions to which it donates funds on a regular basis.

Marketing Manager, for Guardian General Insurance (OECS) Ltd, Bernard Wilson, opened the brief ceremony by welcoming the representatives of the institutions and commending them for their continued hard work and immeasurable contribution to Society.

“Guardian General Insurance (OECS) Limited, is pleased to be given the opportunity to do our part in assisting in taking care of our Senior Citizens, Physically and Mentally Challenged Persons and the Less Fortunate in our Society. We look forward to continuing to be of support in the future”, Wilson told the attendees.









Chief Financial Officer for the company, Reena Ross, presented each representative attending with the funds allocated to their care institution.

She also assured those present that Managing Director of the company, Ronald Hughes although being unavoidably absent extended his best wishes to all present for the season and the New Year.

The Care Institutions represented at the event included Fr. Hilarion Cheshire Home, School for the Deaf, Society of St. Vincent De Paul, Bel Air Children’s Home, GRENCODA, Queen Elizabeth Home for Children,

The Society of Friends of the Blind, The Dorothy Hopkin Centre for the Disabled, GRENSAVE, Stewards of the Poor & Grand Anse Gardens Home for the Aged.

Guardian General Insurance (OECS) Ltd has donated close to half a million dollars to the care institutions since 1998, when it was decided that the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives should include giving assistance to Care organsiations, struggling for resources.