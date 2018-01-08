Celebrating 25 Years of traditional Workboat racing

It will be a Silver Jubilee weekend when the Grenada Sailing Festival stages its Workboat Regatta from February 3-4 on Grand Anse Beach.

The organisers have announced a partnership again with Westerhall Rums, who along with the Westerhall White Jack brand, take title sponsorship for the fourth year.

Plans are afoot to acknowledge and thank this year all those veteran sailors – some who have sailed in every one of the annual Regattas – and to welcome new young crews racing for the first time.

“This, high action, high fun Regatta Festival has been a ‘Must Go-To’ event on Grand Anse Beach for twenty-five consecutive years and welcomes big crowds of spectators – local community supporters, visiting yachtsmen & cruisers, as well as Hotel guests who have the chance to experience a unique traditional sailing experience”, said the organisers in a press statement.









“There will be two days of the most spectacular and competitive racing: a full day of Community Class Racing on Saturday 3 February and again on Sunday morning, 4 February, when all crews will be going full throttle to win first place in their community races to qualify for Sunday afternoon’s GSF16 Match Race Final – for the highly prized overall title of ‘Champion of Champions’ & a cheque for US$1,000.00”, it added.

There will be even more to race for this year as the owner of the winning boat will walk away with a YAMAHA outboard engine presented by McIntyre Brothers.

There will be more action on Sunday in Grenada Sailing Festival’s own fleet of GSF16 Workboats, when each community nominates a Junior & Senior crew to compete to be ‘National Team Sailing Champion’ for 2018.

Carib is again sponsoring the Senior National Team Sailing Race and Budget Marine is the Junior Team Sailing sponsor.

Crowds will also be able to enjoy all the best traditional dishes from Oil Down to Lobster at Community Kitchen food stalls and sample the range of Westerhall Rums, plus ice-cold Carib beers and Blue Aqua water at the Festival Beach Bars throughout both days.