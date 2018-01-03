Mc Queen brings toys for kids

More than 600 pieces of toys would be distributed to kids in Perdmontemps and surrounding areas at the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony of Perdmontemps Sports and Cultural Club on Saturday (December 23).

The annual event which is in its twelfth year is sponsored by Leslie Mc Queen, a native son residing in the United States.

It will take place at the Foot of John Dick Hill from three in the afternoon.

Mc Queen said that he takes great pleasure in giving back to the community where he was born and raised especially in these difficult economic times when toys are not easily obtainable.

He added that the main objective of the event is to provide an opportunity for children in the area within the ages of 3-12 to have fun and share in the joys and merriment of the Christmas season.

“While I enjoy sourcing the toys in the United States, it is even more rewarding to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they receive the gift at Christmas. It truly makes you feel that you are doing something special”, he said

A wide assortment of educational and recreational toys will be distributed to the kids, among which are dolls, puzzle games, stuffed animals, story books, cars, trucks, fidget spinners and harmonicas.

The children would also be treated to refreshment supplied by local businesses, as well as Cultural entertainment by a group of kids in the area and Christmas music throughout the evening by D.J Lett.

Mc Queen complimented the members of Perdmontemps Sports and Cultural Group for organising the event and the local business community particularly Country Cold Store, McQueen Hardware, Steele Magnate Enterprises Ltd, Ideal Bakery and Gabriel’s Rental for providing eats and drinks for the kids.