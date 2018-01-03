Christmas message of Sen. Nazim Burke, Political, Leader of the National Democratic Congress

Happy Christmas Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique!

The Christmas and New Year holidays are a joyous and prayerful time for most of us. Indeed, this is the favourite time of the year for many families, as we come together with our family and friends to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, to exchange gifts, and ring in the New Year with hope for a better tomorrow.

As Grenadians, we have a responsibility to open our hearts and homes to those in need – not just during this time of year, but each and every day. We are called to act in the Christian spirit of compassion and caring, by sharing whatever we have with the less fortunate and needy, and to visit the sick, as well as those who are confined to homes and institutions.

After all, putting people first is what this season is about and helping others, no matter our differences, is what Christianity is all about.

Together, better is always possible and in these difficult times, of high taxes and little disposable income, high unemployment, especially among our youth, and a broken health system, let us reach out to those who are hurting most.

Let us do whatever we can to make someone happy; parents without a proper home, young people without a job, children without hope of receiving gifts under a Christmas tree. Let us do whatever we can in this season of hope to make a positive difference.

Let Christmas be an opportunity for Grenada to rediscover and practice the love that is the heart and soul of our Grenadianess, the cooperative spirit, the spirit of Saraca and Maroon.

As we celebrate the holidays, join me in praying for more jobs, less taxes, better healthcare, more opportunities and a fairer Grenada that puts people first in the New Year. I know our best days are yet to come.

On behalf of the entire NDC family, and on behalf of my own family, I wish you and yours a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Thank you and May God Bless our Nation.