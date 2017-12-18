Redhead becomes first local to hold post of CEO of Digicel

Grenadian Shrivon Redhead is the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the local operations of telecommunications provider, Digicel.

Redhead’s appointment took effect on December 1.

She is the first national to hold the CEO Position since Digicel commenced operations in Grenada fourteen years ago.









Redhead brings with her a wealth of experience, having first joined Digicel in 2003 as a customer service representative and quickly worked her way up to customer Service Manager, before being promoted to Commercial Director in 2016.

In commenting on her appointment, Redhead said: “I am truly honoured and humbled by this new appointment, this is not only a win for myself but also a win for Grenada. I embark on this journey with a positive spirit and the emphatic support of my team and colleagues as we strive to continue raising the bar of excellence as a complete telecommunications and business solutions provider.”

In congratulating Redhead, outgoing Digicel Grenada CEO, Jack Bourke, said: “I am so proud to see a Grenadian take the helm and lead the business into its next stage of development.

He went on: Mentoring Shrivon was a pleasure and I wish her all the success with the aspirations she has for the market. It’s an exciting time for Grenada.”