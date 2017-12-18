G’da resorts score high marks

Three Grenadian resorts are among the “Top 30” coolest Caribbean hotels, according to the prestigious newspaper, The TIMES of London.

La Luna, La Sagesse and Calabash Hotels have been rated among “the best places to catch some winter sun’’, in the travel feature in the 9th December edition.

The Board of Directors of the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association (GHTA), in responding to the news, expressed delight with what it describes as the “continued successes and achievements’’ of its members.

The Times article groups their chosen hotels by islands number-wise and are not ranked, but readers are advised where to visit in the Caribbean and Grenada is very well represented.

The Times reports: “At La Luna, the 16-villa resort, has “One of Grenada’s nicest restaurants. The Italian owner imports olives, wines and cheese from his homeland and blends it well with Grenada’s strong food culture’’.









La Sagesse, which has 12 rooms “dotted about the estate” with a restaurant, according to the article that “serves grilled lobster and vegetables provided by its organic farm”.

Calabash, comprises 30 cottages that “form a crescent around a delightful beach, while five villas provide extra privacy and space’’.

There are two restaurants, one overseen by Gary Rhodes, a spa and superb facilities, including swimming pools and tennis courts.

Earlier this year, Calabash won the approval of Relaix & Chateau brand and was named the number one Boutique Hotel in the Caribbean, and the 13th in the world by Trip Advisor.

Leo Garbutt, Vice President of GHTA said the inclusion of three local hotels on The Times’ list is indicative of the emphasis Grenadian hoteliers place on providing great accommodation and excellent service.

“I am thrilled that Grenada can hold its place and secure 10% of the best 30 resorts in the Caribbean,’’ Garbutt said.

“We indeed have a beautiful destination and it’s wonderful that this has been recognised by so many including The Times of the UK”, he added.