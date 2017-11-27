GNCRC: Challenges facing our children

United Nations Universal Children’s Day was established in 1954 and is celebrated on November 20th each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare.

The Grenada National Coalition on the Rights of the Child (GNCRC) stands in solidarity and joins with the local, regional and international communities in recognising our children here in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

November 20th is an important date as it is the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. It is also the date in 1989 when the UN General assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

Since 1990, Universal Children’s Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the declaration and the convention on children’s rights.

As an advocacy organisation we are mindful to promote what is in the best interest of children at all times. We are aware of the challenges in regard to the fulfillment and enjoyment of those rights within the CRC.









Mothers and fathers, teachers, nurses and doctors, government leaders and civil society activists, religious and community elders, corporate moguls and media professionals as well as young people and children themselves can play an important part in making Universal Children’s Day relevant for their societies, communities and nations.

GNCRC calls for an inclusive approach by all stakeholders in addressing these social challenges and sometimes abuses that’s facing our children today.

Even as we celebrate today we are ever reminded of the many abuses, which our children are experiencing.

The most recent, Ariel Bhola: has generated national outrage. We continue to promote and protect the rights of all children. As part of our advocacy through education and awareness, we again invite the general public – all sectors of it – to embrace our ongoing campaign: “Safeguarding our Children”. A campaign, that calls on adults and parents/guardians, to ensure that all our children are protected from all forms of abuse.

Universal Children’s Day offers each of us an inspirational entry-point to advocate, promote and celebrate children’s rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for Children.