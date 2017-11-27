Another win for Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited

Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited is the 2017 Best Corporate Citizen among ECCU Commercial Banks.

The Bank retained the prestigious award, at the 20th annual Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture held in St. Kitts, on November 8, emerging victorious over five other entrants; making this the 8th win in the 20-year history of the award.

The overall ECCB Best Corporate Citizen award is presented to the bank which demonstrates significant contribution to the general enhancement of the ECCU through human resource development and sustained community outreach.









Good corporate citizen awards are presented to the banks which have made outstanding contributions in Educational Development, Community Outreach and Social Services, Sports, Customer Service, Cultural Development, Environmental Awareness and Financial Education & Empowerment.

Republic Bank received Good Corporate Citizen awards for 3 categories: Sports, Customer Service and Cultural Development.

The Bank is proud to receive the prestigious award and pledges to continue pursuing programs that enhance and uplift the standard of living for the citizens of Grenada.

We commend the management and staff for their dedication towards corporate social responsibility, and thank the Board of Directors for their wise counsel.