WRB & GPP set the record straight

“No contributions, support or involvement in Grenada politics, ever”.
In response to recent statements made by Prime Minister Mitchell in the media, WRB & GPP would like to take this opportunity to present the facts and set the record straight:
*Despite being approached at various times by all political parties, Grenlec, WRB & GPP have never made a campaign contribution to any political party since Grenlec’s privatisation in 1994.
*We have never, and never will, interfere in any way at all in Grenada’s political process. Our sole focus is to provide the best electricity service possible to the people of Grenada.
*We have always been, and will always be, steadfastly neutral with respect to Grenadian politics. Utilities should have no involvement in politics, and politics should not be involved in running utilities.
Over the past 23 years, WRB & GPP have transformed Grenlec from being an outdated, under-capitalised and politically-managed utility into one of the most reliable, efficient and best run utilities in the Caribbean.
We are proud of these accomplishments, and we achieved them by staying out of politics.
Going forward, we hope to avoid responding to political rhetoric unless it’s necessary to set the record straight with facts – because the truth matters.