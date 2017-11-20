Rose Hill Man on Murder Charge

24-year-old, Elvin Mark who is originally from Rose Hill but now lives at Soubise, St. Andrew appeared before the Grenville Magistrate’s Court Wednesday to answer an indictable charge of Non-Capital Murder.
Mark was on remand to the Richmond Hill Prison by sitting Magistrate, Nevlyn John in connection with the death of 58-year-old boat captain, Derek Harrow.
The two reportedly had a bloody altercation last week Friday night at Soubise, in which Harrow was stabbed to death.
The deceased was found lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his body, just after 10.00 p.m., at the back of his home in Soubise.
THE NEW TODAY understands that the discovery was made by a niece of Harrow who went to the back of the house searching for her uncle after receiving information from her young son, that he had seen someone and the deceased scuffling behind the house.
Information has not been forthcoming as to exactly what would have led to the altercation between the two men.
At least one family member and other residents of Soubise have described the deceased as a “very quiet” individual.
“He doesn’t trouble anybody,” one resident said.
A post-mortem has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.
Mark, who became the police’s prime suspect for the murder, appeared before Magistrate John unrepresented, where the indictable Non-Capital Murder charge was read out to him.
Scores of onlookers flocked in front of the small court house to get a good look at Mark as he was escorted by police officers.
Some persons were heard encouraging him to “be strong” and assured him that “everything would be ok.”
Mark, who was seen limping as a result of an injury to his left leg, is expected to reappear before the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on November 29.