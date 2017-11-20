Pure Grenada at FCCA cruise conference

Team Pure Grenada is back from the 24th Annual Florida Caribbean Cruise Association’s (FCCA) Conference & Trade Show following significant networking and learning that will soon pay dividends.\
This event took place in Merida, Mexico from October 23 – 27.
The Pure Grenada delegation was led by Tourism Minister Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen and included Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Chief Executive Officer, Patricia Maher, GTA Nautical Development Manager Nikoyan Roberts, representatives of the Grenada Ports Authority, Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association, George F. Huggins, Tropical Charms, Savour the Spice and Best of Grenada Ltd.
The conference is the largest gathering for networking in the cruise industry featuring unique opportunities to develop relationships with, promote products to, and learn from approximately 100 executives from FCCA’s 19 member cruise lines who decide where ships call, what is sold and used onboard, and how to invest in destinations and infrastructure.
At the conference, the Pure Grenada team was able to conduct one-on-one meetings with the CEOs and Presidents of major cruise lines including Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, MSC (USA), Disney and Norwegian Cruise Lines.
The Pure Grenada brand was reintroduced as well as the GTA’s Free To Wonder lifestyle campaign and new shore excursions such as the Savour the Spice Culinary Tour and Grenada Highwire Canopy obstacle course.
Frontline service training, shore excursion packaging and onboard employment opportunities were also major talking points with the cruise executives.
The team was provided with the opportunity for learning and attended sessions on creating the ‘Ultimate Destination Experience and Best Practices for Crisis Management.’
Additionally, Minister Modeste-Curwen was presented with a cheque by FCCA Chairman Adam Goldstein as part of the FCCA Foundation Children’s Essay Contest.
Beacon High School student Renee Sandy placed second in the senior division of the competition and the Minister will hand over the prize to the student and school.
Following Grenada’s attendance at the Conference, Tourism Minister Dr. Modeste Curwen said “It was an honour that our country was recognised for the essay competition winner”.
“I am also very enthused after meeting with major cruise line executives and I am confident we will begin to see benefits as they plan future itineraries”, she remarked.
The 2017/2018 cruise ship season is already showing a projected growth of 27% over the previous season.