NDC stalwarts recognised and awarded

“Today is truly a celebration of commitment, dedication and sacrifice by those who have given of themselves, materially and otherwise to this organisation over the past thirty (30) years.”

Those were the words used by the Political Leader of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Nazim Burke while speaking at an Awards Ceremony at the Canal in St. David’s in which several long-standing members and supporters were recognised for service.

Sen. Burke was high in praise for those who served the party and contributed to its development.

Several persons, alive and those who have died were recognised for their unswerving commitment “to stand up in defense of positive values”.

Sen. Burke told the audience that these people chose “to abandon the comfort and privilege of enjoying a big salary and were going to stick their necks out in defense of the Grenadian people”.

According to Sen. Burke, the awardees were determined and made great sacrifices and some were victimized and thrown out of a work and denied bread.









“We thank you from the bottom of our heart”, he said, adding that “what you would have done for the organisation contributed to where we are today”.

NDC was formed in 1987 when several members and Ministers of the then ruling Herbert Blaize-led New National Party (NNP) administration stood up against the implementation of taxes introduced on the backs of the Grenadian people.

Having disagreed with the government, they resigned and formed Congress.

Those recognised and awarded included Melville Alexander, Ross Calliste, Gregory Hagley, Johana Mitchell, Maureen Emmanuel, Dominique Lucas, Clare Williams, Selwyn Marshall, Kenneth Logan, Richard Purcell, Denis Lett, Joseph Andrew, Osbert James and George Brizan.

NDC Chairman, Vincent Roberts described the awardees as eagles who have “made us who we are today, who helped us up when we were down and showed us that despite the odds, their examples will resonate with the new party members and the youth of our party”.

Chairperson of the ceremony Ann Peters described the recognition of the stalwarts of the Party as “a celebration of the joys, sorrows, pain and the excitement” experienced during the past thirty years of the NDC’s existence as a major political party on the island.

Former Prime Minister and Party Leader, Tillman Thomas who was a founder of Congress along with several other members of the Executive were present at the recognition and awards ceremony which formed part of the month-long celebration of the party’s 30th anniversary.

Two weeks ago NDC launched its campaign for the upcoming general elections which many pundits are now predicting will be held within the first three months of 2018.