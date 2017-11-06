Chinese Embassy symposium on 19th National Congress

The Chinese Embassy in Grenada held a symposium on Saturday aimed at helping to push forward the agenda of President Xi Jinping who strengthened his grip on the country at the just-ended 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Resident Chinese Ambassador, Zhao Yongchen brought together members of the media, friends of the Chinese embassy and government representative, Senator Winston Garraway, the Minister of State with responsibility for Natural Disaster and Information.

In addressing the gathering, Ambassador Yongchen said that the ruling communist party in China will continue to expand into the wider world for the next five years.

This is a clear indication that Beijing is making moves to rival the United States as a major superpower in world affairs.

Ambassador Yongchen said, “The Communist Party of China not only strives for the well-being of the Chinese people but also human progress” and “to make new and greater contributions for mankind is our Party’s abiding mission”.

He spoke of China seeking “to foster a new type of international relations and build a community with a shared future for mankind”.

“…China will continue to hold the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit and uphold its fundamental foreign policy goal preserving world peace and promoting common development.

“China remains firm in its commitment to strengthening friendship and cooperation with other countries on the basis of the Five Principles of the Peaceful Coexistence, and forging a new form of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation.”

“China will deepen relations with its neighbours in accordance with the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness and the policy of forging friendship and partnership with its neighbours.

Two Grenadian journalist, Rawle Titus, head of the Government Information Service (GIS) and Senior Reporter with the Informer newspaper, Johnson Richardson are back in the country after visiting China to cover the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party.

Richardson gave a report on the speech given by President Xi and reiterated what was outlined by the Chinese Ambassador.

According to Richardson, one of the high points of the speech delivered by the Chinese President is the recognition that China and the rest of the world are currently in the midst of profound and complex changes.

He said the Chinese leader called on all to adopt the right approach to development and endeavour to transform the growth model.

“The President noted that China is making new ground in opening up on all fronts, openness brings progress, while self-seclusion leaves one behind.

This is an apparent condemnation of the new policies being pursued by U.S President, Donald Trump to “make America great again” by seeking to overturn a number of free trade arrangements with countries around the world and to look more inwards.

According to Johnson, the Chinese leader stressed that Beijing would not close its doors to the world but instead will become more and more open.

“Brothers and sisters, I must admit that my trip to China this time was a major eye opener and … I want to use this opportunity to call on all Grenadians to place less emphasis on our limitation, adopt the Chinese model, pursue your dream for we can only know how far we can get if we try.”

China and Grenada resumed diplomatic relations in 2005 when current Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell broke off ties with the Republic of China (ROC) on Taiwan which Beijing regards as a renegade province.