Battle over Bain’s lumber yard building

St. Patrick businessman and former Member of Parliament for St. Patrick West, Kenny Lalsingh has asked the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) to look at the possibility of instituting criminal charges against a brother of female government minister, Yolande Bain-Horsfor.

Speaking with THE NEW TODAY newspaper on Monday, Lalsingh said that he was forced to make a report to the Grenville Police station after the minister’s brother, Colville Bain unlawfully entered private property and allegedly attempted to damage a padlock on the building.

The controversy surrounds Bain’s Lumber Yard on Gladstone Rd in Grenville which was repossessed by the bank and sold to the former government minister.

The sale of the building marked the end of the Bain dynasty in the Town of Grenville which spanned over 60 years.

The Bain Empire was started by the late Norris Bain, the former Minister of Housing in the 1979-83 left-leaning People’s Revolutionary Government (PRG) of slain Prime Minister Maurice Bishop.

The late Bain was among three Cabinet colleagues who were executed at Fort George on October 19, 1983 alongside Bishop at the height of a bitter power struggle against moderates and hardliners within the Marxist-oriented New Jewel Movement (NJM).

The other prized property owned by the Bain family was Bain’s Hall on Ben Jones Street and was also recently sold by the bank.

Lalsingh accused Bain of adopting a hostile attitude towards him following the purchase of the Lumber Yard Building.

He spoke of trying to meet with the former operator of the building for the past two months to ensure a smooth hand over but was not getting any co-operation from him.

According to Lalsingh, he has not been able to get Bain to remove the items still in the building.

He said that he took the decision to put 24-hour security on the property with effect from last Sunday in order to take full charge of the building.

The new business owner charged that Bain allegedly entered the property on Monday and tried to break the new padlock in order to unlawfully enter the building.

This, he said forced him to make a formal complaint to the nearby Grenville Police Station for the prosecution of Bain.

THE NEW TODAY was not able to reach the officer in charge of the station, Superintendent of Police, Sylvan Mc Intyre to ask him about the status of Lalsingh’s complaint.However, an Inspector of Police who was contacted at the station confirmed that a report was made by Lalsingh and that it was currently under investigation.

Lalsingh and the Bain family are said to be strong supporters of the ruling New National Party (NNP) government of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell.

THE NEW TODAY also spoke to the person given the responsibility by Lalsingh to provide security for the building that previously housed Bain’s Hardware and Lumber Yard.

He said that he took charge of the building on Sunday and put in 24-hour security around the property in order to ensure that no unauthorised person entered.

He stated that Colville Bain came onto the property on Monday and he immediately warned him that he was trespassing.

He said that the intruder attempted to cut the new padlock that was placed on the building and ordered him (Bain) to leave the compound.

This newspaper understands that Bain is taking issue with the manner in which the bank handled the matter.

The St. Andrew’s businessman promised a full interview with THE NEW TODAY to explain his side of the story in which he accused “the forces of evil” of trying to destroy the Bain & Sons brand that was started over 60 years ago by his late father.