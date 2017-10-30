Woburn Man on Cocaine Charge

A 45-year old man from Woburn in South St. George appeared in court Tuesday on a charge of trafficking in cocaine with an estimated street value of EC$300, 000.00.

Dexter Myland appeared before Chief Magistrate Her Honour Tamara Gill at the St. George’s No. 1 Magistrate’s Court and was granted bail in the sum of $100, 000.00.

The accused received bail with specific conditions, following an application put forward by his defense attorney, Peter David, which was not objected to by the Police prosecution.

The Chief Magistrate ordered Myland to report to South St. George Police Station every Monday and Friday between 6.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m, surrender all his travel documents and to seek permission from the court to leave the jurisdiction.

THE NEW TODAY understands that the drug accused found himself on the wrong side of the law after a search of his residence last week Tuesday (October 17) turned up approximately 3 kilograms of the illegal substance, which was found hidden in a false compartment inside a suitcase in one of the bedrooms.









Information reaching this newspaper is that the discovery was made by members of the Drug Squad of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), who visited Myland’s home to execute the search warrant.

It is understood that at first Myland managed to evade the officers.

However, the officers got the assistance of a Justice of Peace to execute the warrant and enter the house.

Myland, who has no previous convictions, eventually turned himself into the South St. George Police Station last week Friday (October 20) where he was charged with Trafficking in a controlled drug.

His next court date has been scheduled for February 8, 2018.

Law enforcement officers regard the Woburn area as a hotbed for drug trafficking on the island.

Myland is a close relative to some of the persons often targeted by the police in Woburn for their alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade on the island.