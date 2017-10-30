No High Commissioner in London

Grenada is without a High Commissioner to London following the non-renewal of the contract of former Congress Foreign Minister, Pastor Karl Hood.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Mitchell at a post-Cabinet press briefing last week Tuesday at the Ministerial Complex in the Botanical Gardens.

The Prime Minister was asked by a News Reporter from THE NEW TODAY to clarify the situation with Paul-Lambert who has not been spotted inside the High Commission office since the announcement about six months ago.

Dr. Mitchell said that the responsibilities of the former island scholar Paul-Lambert are too much and it prevented her from taking up the position of High Commissioner.

“She could not take up the appointment of High Commissioner to London because of her job responsibility in London. So, she is the Non-Resident Ambassador to the Vatican,” Mitchell said.









Paul-Lambert, who is a lawyer by profession, was approved by Cabinet in April to become the island’s new High Commissioner to London as replacement for Hood.

Health Minister Nickolas Steele also told reporters a few months ago that the newly appointed Grenada diplomat was expected to take up the job of High Commissioner to the Court of St. James for a two-year duration and without a salary.

“Miss Akima Paul is doing this on her own expense and therefore as a patriotic Grenadian, we would like to thank her, congratulate her and voice our appreciation for her stepping forward and assisting us and

her country”, Minister Steele was quoted as saying.

“We have agreed in Cabinet to appoint her. We will have to wait for what we refer to as agreement from the Court of St. James as well as from the Holy See or the Vatican, however long their process takes approval,” said Minister Steele.

However, the London office has been without a High Commissioner since the non-renewal of Hood’s contract sometime in January.