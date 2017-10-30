Forrester issues warning to gov’t

Former executive member of the ruling New National Party (NNP) government, Terrence Forrester has cautioned the administration to be on guard in the wake of allegations that a firm associated with the sale of Grenadian passports might be involved in last week’s assassination in Malta of prominent journalist, 53-year old Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Forrester raised concerns over the failure of the government to make a public statement following the death of the journalist who has been involved in a crusade against corruption in high government circles in her homeland.

Speaking to THE NEW TODAY on Monday, the leader of the newly formed Grenada Progressive Movement (GPM) said that a responsible government would have already come out and seek to assure the public that it was monitoring the situation closely and would take action if necessary.









He said that if the allegation turns out to have validity then the government should move swiftly to disassociate itself from the European outfit involved in the CBI programme.

“I would put the government on guard to monitor the situation closely to see what is happening”, he added.

According to Forrester, the government runs the risk of being “painted with the same brush” as those whom fingers are pointing at for the assassination of the female journalist.

He described as “unfortunate” the fact that Grenada’s name is being linked in international circles to alleger wrong-doing on the part of the passport-selling agency Fingers are pointing at a major figure in the passport-selling advisory firm as being involved in the car bomb that snuffed out the life of Galizia.

The journalist who led the Panama Papers investigation into corruption in Malta, had recently filed a police report complaining of death threats. She had exposed numerous offshore dealings of prominent figures in Malta.