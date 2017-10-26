Two men found dead

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Jerome King, a 54-year-old fisherman from Petite Martinique.

King’s body was retrieved from the waters in the vicinity of The Carenage, St. George’s last week Thursday morning (October 12).

THE NEW TODAY understands that the deceased worked as a Fisherman aboard one of the fishing trawlers docked in close proximity to where the body was found.

The crew on the boat reported to police that they last saw their colleague alive about 9.00 a.m. on the Wednesday.

THE NEW TODAY understands that when King was not seen on the boat the following day, the crew members started to look for him.

A well-placed source said that about 9.15 a.m. the workers called the police to report King missing and approximately 15 minutes after contacting the police, the body was spotted submerged in the Carenage waters.

A post-mortem was conducted, however, the Community Relations Department (CRD) of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) was not in possession of the results up until press time on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Jude Natoo,47, whose body was found along the Vendomme public road just after 3: 00 a.m on October 12.

The Labourer, who is popularly known as “Natoo,” was discovered in the vicinity of the community center by a passerby, who alerted the police.

The body, which was identified by a next of kin, was found face down with multiple bruises and blood flowing from the eyes and nose.

A police report said investigators are treating Natoo’s death as an apparent hit and run by a vehicle.

The lawmen are appealing to anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact the nearest police station.

Information reaching THE NEW TODAY is that the deceased and another individual who works at a popular shop in the area were seen earlier that day involved in a verbal altercation.

Up until press time on Wednesday, the police were awaiting the results of the autopsy that was conducted to determine the cause of death.