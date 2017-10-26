RGPF lends a helping hand

The Royal Grenada Police Force today has made a cash donation of ten thousand dollars to the Police Force of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

According to a police release, another twelve thousand, seven hundred and fifty-two dollars worth of non-perishable foods and other much needed items will be shipped to the officers by RGPF.

It said the monies were collected from members of the local force to assist their counterparts in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The release said: “A total of twenty-two thousand, seven hundred and fifty-two dollars and sixty cents were collected doubling the intended target of ten thousand dollars.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Winston James thanked the members of RGPF “for their quick response and generous donation”.

Dominica was battered about a month ago by Hurricane Maria, a category 5 hurricane.