Police Nab Drug Suspect Marlon Lewis

Law enforcement officers have finally caught up with drug suspect 28-year-old Marlon Lewis, who is linked to the September 14, 2017, discovery of approximately 178 pounds of marijuana at Waltham, St. Mark, which carries a street value of $402,992.

Lewis was apprehended by police officers attached to the Gouyave Police Station on October 14, hiding inside a dwelling house in Gouyave, St. John.

He is facing charges of Trafficking and Importing of a controlled drug.

Using his hands in an attempt to conceal his identity, Lewis appeared before the St. George’s No.1 Magistrate’s Court on Monday, represented by criminal defense attorney, Peter David.

The lawyer was successful in obtaining bail for his client in the sum of $100, 000.00 before Chief Magistrate, Her Honour Tamara Gill who set specific conditions including reporting to the Gouyave Police Station Mondays and Fridays between 7.00 a.m. and 6.00p.m.

THE NEW TODAY understands that Lewis was on Tuesday remanded to the Richmond Hill Prison since no one came forward to stand bail for him.

The manhunt for Lewis commenced after he evaded officers attached to the Grenada Coast Guard as he fled from a boat that was travelling along the shores of Waltham in St. Mark’s.

Lewis and his accomplices were reportedly returning to the island after making a trip to neighbouring St. Vincent, where they allegedly collected the illegal substance.

Officers attached to the Coast Guard reportedly found the illegal substance inside the fishing vessel that Lewis and two others were travelling in during the wee hours of September 13 into September 14.

It is alleged that when Lewis, described as the boat captain, and the other men in his company saw that the Coast Guard was approaching them, they abandoned the vessel and its contents and jumped off the boat in their quest to escape.

However, the Coast Guard officers managed to detain 33-year-old Jonathan Richards, who was charged with Trafficking and Importing of a controlled drug.

Richards, who has a record of 19 prior convictions, including two of a similar nature, was denied bail when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill at the St. George’s No. 1 Magistrate’s Court on September19.

However, the accused was granted $100, 000.00 bail when he appeared at the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on September 29.

The matter has been adjourned to November 9 at the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court.