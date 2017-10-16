“Bo-Pig” killed in house robbery

A burglar was killed in the early morning of last Sunday when he forced himself into a house at Old Westerhall in St. David.

Dead is 47-year old Ricky Noel, popularly known as “Bo-pig” of Perdmontemps, St. David who succumbed to stab wounds inflicted by the owner of the house.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Christopher Nelson could not state categorically whether any charges would be laid against the home owner in connection with the incident.

When contacted by THE NEW TODAY for comment on Wednesday, DPP Nelson said: “Normally, according to law a citizen has the right to defend themselves from a burglar using reasonable force in the circumstance.

“If reasonable force is determined, it is unlikely that a charge will be laid but I cannot say what the position will be until I review the file thoroughly”, he added.

According to DPP Nelson, the Police “are wrapping up their investigations, when I see the file then I will be able to give a definitive determination”.

A high-level police official told this newspaper that citizens should not condemn the homeowner but give him full praise for putting down a burglar who broke into his private premises in the deadly hours of 3.00 a.m.

THE NEW TODAY understands that Noel entered the house through a window and then got into a scuffle with the owner which resulted in his death.

A release from the Community Relations Department (CRD) of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) indicated that investigations are continuing into the death of “Bo-Pig” who is known to have a criminal record.

Noel was linked to a spate of house breaking and stealing in the St. David area and has been in and out of prison for the offences over the years.

In May 16, 2013 issue of THE NEW TODAY, the following story appeared in connection with the arrest of Noel by the police:

“A young man and his female companion who have been reaping havoc in the Westerhall, St. David’s area and making the lives of the residents there miserable have been caught and are now behind bars at the Richmond Hill Prisons.









Ricky Noel, 42 years old, and Jennifer Henwood, 31 years old, both unemployed residents of Belmont St. George’s have been charged by police in connection with a spate of housebreakings.

The lawmen managed to catch up with the couple during a mobile patrol in the area two weeks ago shortly after they committed one of the offenses.

A source close to the police told THE NEW TODAY Newspaper the lawmen spotted both Noel and Henwood walking along the main road at Westerhall Point.

Noel who allegedly was carrying two bags started running after seeing the police vehicle.

A search of the bags, which contained groceries, spirits and liqueur was conducted shortly after Noel was captured by the lawmen.

According to the source, a search at Henwood’s house resulted in the confiscation of a quantity of household items and groceries as part of the investigation by the lawmen.

A release issued by the Royal Grenada Police Force said the crime spree involving the two suspects began on April 9.

Noel and Henwood have been charged with five counts of housebreaking, four counts of housebreaking and stealing, and one count each of attempted breaking and damage to property.

They are also jointly charged for the offenses of damage to property, attempted breaking and on one of the counts of housebreaking and stealing.

One of the persons who were affected by the spate of robberies is businessman Edwin Mark DeCaul.

Noel is alleged to have first broke into De Caul’s house on April 16 and stealing articles valued at $1,304.00.

He is also accused of breaking into De Caul’s house again sometime between April 10 and 22 and stealing cash totalling $283.00”.