Ayo wins local leg of Courts OECS Reading Competition

Eight-year old Ayo Taylor of First Choice Junior School has emerged as the winner of the 9th Courts OECS Reading competition held last week Tuesday at the National Cricket Stadium at Queen’s Park, St. George.

Ayo will represent Grenada at the OECS level of competition in St. Lucia on a date to be announced by the organisers.

The youngster walked away with the $2000 grand prize while her school was also awarded matching funds of $2000.

There were six (6) finalists in the competition with Philon George of St. Joseph’s R.C. taking the second placed prize of $1000, while Jordyn Christopher of St. George’s Anglican Junior School walked away with $750 for the third spot.









The other participants were Dejon Baker of Harvey Vale Government School on the Sister Isle of Carriacou, Rehan Belfon of the Samaritan Presbyterian School and Mickel Toussaint representing St. Patrick’s R.C. school and $500 each.

The finalists were also given certificates of participation, book prizes and a starter saving account compliments the GUT Co-operative Credit Union.

THE NEW TODAY understands that due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in Dominica, the 2017 final has been postponed to a date to be announced during the first quarter of 2018.

Unicomer Grenada Ltd. has expressed sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Education and the GUT Co-operative Credit Union for their immeasurable support to the competition for yet another year.

“To all those who actively and inactively participated, your contributions have made reading 2017 a resounding success and Unicomer Grenada is truly grateful,” the company said in a release issued Tuesday.