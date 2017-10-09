Grenada Relief Efforts to Hurricane Ravaged Countries

The Grenada government has approved EC$1.7 million in monetary assistance to some of the Hurricane ravaged islands across the region.

According to Minister of Implementation, Hon. Emmalin Pierre, the two larger amounts will go to Cuba and Dominica which were both badly affected by Hurricane Maria two weeks ago.

The minister told reporters at the weekly post-Cabinet press briefing that $500,000 will go towards Cuba while Dominica $300,000, and Barbuda, Antigua and Tortola will each receive $200,000.

Minister Pierre noted that after the passage of Hurricane Ivan in 2004 in Grenada that a Disaster Relief Account was set up at the Grenada Co-operative Bank Limited and has been activated to raise funds to assist the affected countries in the region.

The account which carries the number 121 004900, has $25,000 on account of contributions made by Grenadians locally.

The female government minister made a plea for Grenadians to give more to the affected islands wherever it may be necessary.









“…We believe that our locals will continue to give”, she said.

Minister Pierre told reporters that government has also spent in excess of $50,000 to evacuate Grenadian nationals who were in some of the affected countries.

She made mention of a plane that was chartered to carry Grenadian Nationals from the badly affected BVI – many of them children seeking refuge in their original homeland.

“For those (Grenadians) from any other affected countries needing our support, we stand ready to support every Grenadian who need support at this time whether it (will) be to come back home or support to remain where they are.

“…We know that many worried families have called the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help find loved ones in the aftermath of the hurricanes and we have answered. We continue to answer – doing the best we can. We will work to ensure that (the) evacuation process is a very smooth and comfortable one…”.

The government minister disclosed that NaDMA has been able to ship a 40-foot container to Dominica filled with Tarpaulins, Water and Food that came about mainly through an initiative of Real Value Supermarket.

Minister Pierre said that NaDMA is planning to send out another three 20-foot containers to Anguilla, Dominica and to British Virgin Island (BVI) in the coming days.

She also announced that four specialists from the Grenada Airports Authority disaster relief team have left for Dominica to assist in restoring the functionalities of their airport services.