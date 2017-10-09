American Woman Caught With Cocaine

A 26-year-old American woman has been remanded to the Richmond Hill Prison on charges of Possession and Trafficking of approximately 5.9 ounces of Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $45, 000.

Shelby Nicole Walton was identified as a package handler employed with FEDEX, who resided at Connecticut in the United States.

The accused maintained her composure as she made her first appearance before Chief Magistrate Her Honour, Tamara Gill at the St. George’s No.1 Magistrate’s Court last week Friday.

Walton was represented by criminal defense attorney, Peter David, who requested full disclosure in the matter and expressed his intention to deal with the case in an expeditious manner.

THE NEW TODAY understands that Walton was detained by members of the Drug Squad on September 21, at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA), after a search of her person turned up a small quantity of cocaine.

The American woman was preparing to board a Jet Blue flight 950 to New York at the time of her arrest.









It is understood that while drug squad officers were conducting their search, she looked suspicious and this prompted them to conduct a thorough search.

It is understood that 4 pellets of the controlled substance were discovered hidden inside Walton’s weave-on, after a check of her hair revealed unusual lumps.

Additionally, a quantity of the illegal substance was also found hidden inside of her bra padding.

The young lady also reportedly confessed to law enforcement officials that she had swallowed several more pellets of cocaine and had inserted one inside of her vagina.

Walton was rushed to the St. George’s General Hospital where she was admitted as a patient.

It is understood that one pellet containing cocaine was retrieved from her vagina, while she passed out 87 more in her stool over the course of three days.

Walton was expected to reappear before Chief Magistrate Gill on Thursday, where she was expected to enter a guilty plea.