Insp. Antoine Pleads Not Guilty

Suspended Inspector of Police Clevroy Antoine made his first court appearance Monday to answer two (2) counts of Indecent Assault brought against him in connection with an incident last month involving a Grenadian-born Canadian citizen, Eleanor Peterkin-Walters who was vacationing on the island.

Supported by his wife and daughter, the 55-year old middle rank officer who is currently on $8, 000.00 bail pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The officer appeared to be very well composed and confident as he appeared in the St. George’s No. 2 Magistrate’s Court when the charges were read out to him by sitting Magistrate, Tahira Gellineau.

Insp. Antoine has retained the services of Queen’s Counsel, Dr. Francis Alexis and attorney-at-law Ruggles Ferguson of Ciboney Chambers.

Insp. Antoine, who has been employed with the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) for more than 30 years allegedly committed the offences on August 16.

THE NEW TODAY understands that Peterkin-Walters who has retained the services of experienced Queen’s Counsel Celia Clyne-Edwards, filed the complaint the following day of the encounter at the South St. George Police Station on the advice of her lawyer.









The woman claimed that Insp. Antoine sexually assaulted her when she visited the Police Station to file a child abuse complaint against someone.

“She stated on Wednesday 16.08.17 about 09:30 hrs she came to the station to make a report on a young lady (name withheld) about a (suspected) child abuse when she was directed to Insp. Antoine and while in his office he held her in his arms and assisted her to a standing position, stuck his tongue in her mouth, took his left hand, placed it on his private part and said, “you look like you have a lot of romance, I need some of your saliva,” a police informer told this newspaper.

Speaking with the media assembled outside the court room, Attorney Ferguson said the matter was adjourned to December 19 and 20 for the purpose of taking evidence.

He stated that the police prosecution indicated its intention to call “several witnesses in addition to the 8 or 9 that are (already) listed in the charge sheet”.

“We basically addressed some of the administrative matters related to the case…there is some disclosure that we also need to receive as defense,” he said.

Speculation is rife that the prosecution might be calling several female witnesses to give evidence in the case against Antoine.

After entering his plea, Inspector Antoine exited the court house accompanied by his wife and daughter who displayed very strong support for him.

“Take the picture, it will make a nice front page”, the wife said to reporters as she left the court compound.