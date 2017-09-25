Republic Bank committed to Right Start Cup Youth Football Tournament

Republic Bank (Gda) Ltd. has once again pledged its commitment towards the development of youth in the area of sports.

For the fourteenth year, the bank is sponsoring the highly anticipated Right Start Cup Youth Football Tournament for secondary schools, which is scheduled to open on September 28 at the Kirani James Athletic and Football Stadium at Queen’s Park.

During the official launch last week Thursday, the bank reaffirmed its continued support to the competition, with this year’s sponsorship to the tune of $80, 000 along with additional cash prizes.

According to Manager of Retail Services – Grenville Cluster Republic Bank (Gda) Ltd., Devon Thornhill, this year the Bank included a cash award for all the zone winners and a cash award for the best team on display at the opening parade.

“So, this is an opportunity for the teams to start preparing their uniforms and sharpening their parading skills and displays,” he said.

“…As we continue to promote the Republic Bank Right Start brand, our mission is to provide and empower you with the right start, be it financially in the field of sport or otherwise”, he added.









Newly installed Youth and Sports Minister, Anthony Boatswain commended all the stakeholders in the tournament acknowledging that it has produced the current players on the national football team.

Minister Boatswain told the launch that his government is working assiduously towards enhancing some of the sporting facilities on the island.

“We are moving in that direction to ensure that all of our fields whether (it be) primary, secondary or tertiary are upgraded and even more, we are looking at lighting up some of these fields before the end of the year,” he said.

According to General Secretary of the Grenada Football Association (GFA), Ken-Martin Whiteman, the tournament has been yielding success in recent years but noted that continued early preparation is key to making it even more successful.

“When the tournament concludes at the end of November, we have to keep working to prepare for next year’s tournament. We have to be working behind the scene,” he said.

Whiteman is confident that “the improvement in the games would not only be seen at the Right Start Cup but also at all the youth tournaments that Grenada participates in”.

“We just returned from Tampa, Florida with the U-15 Boys who have performed very, very well and from Trinidad with the U-17 girls who have done exceptionally well,” Whiteman told the tournament launch.

The Republic Bank Right Start Tournament, which will run for a duration of 5 weeks, has attracted participation from approximately 600 students drawn from 23 schools on the island, who will compete in three categories – Boys U-20, Boys U-15 and Girls Open.