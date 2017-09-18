Protect our Children from Child Sexual Abuse

The Progress Party condemns the actions of those who seek to violate the rights of others by sexually assaulting and abusing our nation’s children. Article (33) on rights of the child states, “Government should protect children from sexual abuse”.

A child must be allowed to be a child. A child must be allowed to grow up properly in a conducive environment free from sexual violence and abuse.

It doesn’t matter how mature he or she looks, we have to always remember they are a child and they deserve our protection.

We are urging all men to “please leave them alone” and let the children grow up gracefully.

He/She is under age that means they are minor, men you need to control your feelings and emotions and take your hands off our nation’s children because they’re the future of tomorrow.

Child rapist, child sexual offenders, abusers and molesters should not be allowed to walk our streets freely without being persecuted severely by the judicial system for their crimes and TPP firmly believe there should be a sexual offenders registry on a public website with a list of names showing all those who are violators and sexual predators of our nation’s children.

TPP expresses its strongest condemnation of all continuing violations and abuses committed against children here in Grenada and elsewhere in the Caribbean and world at large.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, or UNCRC, is the basis of all of Unicef’s work. It is the most complete statement of children’s rights ever produced and is the most widely-ratified international human rights treaty in history.

Article (6) on rights of child states, “Children have the right to live a full life. Governments should ensure that children survive and develop healthily.”

It further went on to state in Article (19), Governments should ensure that children are properly cared for and protected from violence, abuse and neglect by their parents.









TPP is calling upon the Government especially the Minister of National Security and relevant organisations to take appropriate measures to investigate rape cases, assault of child sexual abuse and hold perpetrators accountable and they must be persecuted by the judicial system.

We must ensure that child victims and witnesses are adequately protected during the investigation process and to facilitate access to medical and psychological support, as appropriate.

According to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child as stated in Article (3), all organisations concerned with children should work towards what is best for each child.

A few days ago we had an interview at GBN in regards to the party views on the Sexual Offenders Registry online appeal and a question was posed in regards to if TPP should form the next government, how would our party deal with the issue?

We made it abundantly clear, that “if we should form the next government that we would put the necessary legislations and acts in place” and we would work along with non-profit organisations like

GNOW, Child Protection Authority and Coalition on Rights of the Child but according to reports reaching the office of the Chairman the olive branch was extended to GNOW and Child Protection Authority and they declined.

We are very disappointed and heartbroken receiving those reports. If that be the case what will happen to the future of our nation’s children because when those who are supposed to be standing up and speak out against child sexual abuse are remaining silent it tells a lot.

When individuals and organisations are silent it means they are complying with what’s taking place, many concerned citizens have been coming to us expressing their disgust as to why these organisations have been silent as it leaves a lot of unanswered questions in the minds of many concerned individuals.

We must remember every child has a right to live freely and they are entitled to freedom and protection from their parents and government.

(The above statement reflects the views of The Progress Party)