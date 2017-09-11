Investigation into cancellation of Panorama 2017

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has announced that a two-man committee has been recruited to look into the circumstances which prevented the 2017 Panorama event from taking place.

In a radio and television address to the nation last week Wednesday night, PM Mitchell identified the members as former Chairman of the Spicemas Corporation (SMC), Colin Dowe, and one-time head of the Grenada Cultural Foundation (GCF), Byron Campbell.

“…Cabinet has appointed an independent two-man committee … to investigate the events that led to the cancellation of Panorama. They will be expected to present the findings within one month, so that the appropriate mechanisms can be put in place to prevent any similar occurrences in the future…”, he said.

The country was in uproar on August 12 with the announcement that Panorama, one of the major aspects of the annual Spicemas festival had to be called off due to the lack of a stage for the pannists to perform.

Eight steel bands were already gathered at the stadium at Queen’s Park for the competition which attracted a 1st prize of $47, 000.00.









Prime Minister Mitchell empathised with the Grenada SteelBands Association for the massive disappointment caused to them on Panorama night.

“I joined in the shared disappointment of all pan-lovers, but most importantly, the dedicated men and woman, especially the numerous young people who spent months preparing to showcase the sweet sounds of carnival.

Your efforts are truly a labour of love, as you persevere year after year to ensure that as Grenadians, we do not lose this part of our rich cultural heritage. To therefore not have had the opportunity to showcase your craft this year, is something for which we all must feel an abiding sense of disappointment and injustice,” he said.

PM Mitchell gave assurances that government will act accordingly following the submission of the report in order to ensure a just conclusion to the matter.

The Steebland association has already called for the removal of the Chief Executive Officer of SMC, Kirk Seethal and the entire Board of Directors headed by Genevieve Gibbs.

Culture Minister Sen. Brenda Hood who took personal responsibility for the panorama fiasco has since been removed as the Line Minister and appointed as an Advisor to the Minister of Tourism, Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen.