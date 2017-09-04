Clear Harbor Announces Award Winners

On July 27th, 2017, Clear Harbor hosted their Second Quarter Leadership & Associate Awards Ceremony. Every quarter, the company recognizes employees who make positive contributions to the business in one way or another.

Team members were recognized for making significant contributions to the company, having exceptional performance results, outstanding attendance, having a positive attitude, being a role model, helping with others’ growth and development — and their overall assistance in taking the business to the next level.

During this quarter, three (3) members of the Leadership Team and seven (7) Associates were awarded. The winners are as follows:

* Rehan St. Bernard-Senior Supervisor

* Rockell Lewis-Supervisor

* Kevin Sylvester-Operations Support Coordinator

* Belkys Gilbert-Logie-Associate

* Tracy Williams-Associate









* Keishon Lessey-Associate

* Jameelah Wilson-John-Associate

* Shira Jones-Associate

* Nyasha Langaigne-Associate

* Loraine Chateau-Associate

Clear Harbor General Manager Paul Rubner, states “Taking time to recognize our employees for their contributions is something we take pride in. Our continued success is directly related to the hard work and effort put forth by our employees.”

According to the company, as Clear Harbor continues to expand, they are constantly seeking ways to improve what they do to satisfy the needs of their employees, clients, and the country.

The Third Quarter Awards Ceremony will be held in October 2017.